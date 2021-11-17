Ex-SAS Security Adviser Reveals Ghislaine Maxwell’s Intricate Hideout Strategy

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was “the most wanted lady” in the world when hiding abroad in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein claims, according to her security adviser.

“We would never stay in one spot for any length of time,” said Matt Hellyer, an ex-SAS (British special forces) soldier, describing her meticulous attempts to stay under the radar.

“She was the most hunted lady in the United States, and in fact the globe,” the former warrant officer said in an upcoming Paramount+ docuseries.

The death of Epstein in his detention cell in August 2019 reignited attention in the case, and Maxwell was seen shortly after while out for burgers in Los Angeles.

The Sun tabloid in the United Kingdom offered a £10,000 ($13,420) reward for information on her whereabouts in November 2019, the same month her buddy Prince Andrew gave a car accident interview regarding the Epstein allegations against him.

“It took minutes for someone to recognize her, snap a photo of her, and send it to the press, and we had to make her vanish again,” Hellyer added.

“We put two persons who look like Ghislaine and [her brother]Kevin in front of the public in a well-known Paris street,” he continued.

Media claims concerning a purported sighting of Maxwell in Paris in June 2020 resulted from the decoy operation.

Maxwell was apprehended by the FBI in a rural mansion in New Hampshire in July 2020. Agents discovered her phone wrapped in tin foil, and prosecutors had earlier told a New York court she was attempting to flea.

Maxwell’s counsel, on the other hand, has previously stated that it was the media, not police enforcement, that she had been attempting to outwit up until that time.

The F.B.I. was able to track her down by employing a Stingray, a phony cell phone mast, to enhance her signal and deceive her phone into giving its location.

The technique used by the agents was revealed in a court affidavit.

Agents wanted to “employ an investigative equipment or devices capable of broadcasting signals that will be received by” Maxwell’s phone “or receiving signals from neighboring cellular devices,” according to the document.

According to Hellyer: “We thought it was a little excessive. It felt more like a scene from a movie than a real situation.” Maxwell is expected to arrive. This is a condensed version of the information.