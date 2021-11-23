Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

Finally. Outlander Season 6 has a release date, which means the droughtlander is almost over. It’s been a long 18 months since Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) last graced our screens, and fans have been eager to learn what will happen next following Season 5’s events.

The villainous Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) was killed by Marsali Fraser (Lauren Lyle) in the Season 5 finale, prompting Lionel’s brother Richard (Chris Larkin) to promise to avenge his deceased brother, laying the stage for an all-out war against the Frasers in Season 6. A clash with the Browns, on the other hand, will not be the Frasers’ only issue.

Outlander Season 6 includes all you need to know, including the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more, according to Washington Newsday.

When Will ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Be Released?

Outlander fans can now celebrate as the sixth season of the romance historical drama has been announced, and the good news is that they won’t have to wait long.

Season 6 of Outlander will launch on all Starz platforms on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have a Starz Network subscription, you may sign up for Starzplay, the company’s streaming service, for $8.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK to watch the future season of Outlander.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon shared the good news during the book launch event for Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone, the ninth episode in the Outlander series.

Sam Heughan announced the news on Twitter, along with an official Season 6 first look shot.

6th of March @Outlander STARZ pic.twitter.com/t069MCPDNh— 23 November 2021, Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) “So what are you doing March 6th…???? @Outlander STARZ,” co-star Caitriona Balfe captioned a photo of Jamie, Claire, Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Young Ian Murray (John Bell) with the caption: “So what are you doing March 6th…?”

Who Will Appear in Season 6 of ‘Outlander’?

In Outlander Season 6, Irish actress Caitriona Balfe and Scottish actor Sam Heughan reprise their roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

Sophie Skelton, who plays Claire’s daughter Brianna “Bree” Randall, joins them. This is a condensed version of the information.