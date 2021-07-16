Everything You Need to Know About the New Apple TV+ Musical Comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’

Schmigadoon! is now available on Apple TV+, and it’s a show worth making a song and dance about.

It portrays the narrative of an unhappy couple who find themselves stranded in Schmigadoon, a “beautiful” Golden Age musical town.

The comedy stars an all-star cast and incorporates original music that pays homage to Hollywood’s and Broadway’s golden eras. Thanks to executive producer Lorne Michaels, Schmigadoon! also incorporates lots of Saturday Night Live talent in front of and behind the camera.

The six-part series premieres today on Apple TV+, and here’s everything you should know about it before you tune in.

What Exactly Is Schmigadoon?

On a backpacking trip, Cecily Strong (SNL) and Michael-Keegan Key (Key & Peele) play a couple hoping to mend their broken relationship. While wandering through the woods, they come discover a small bridge that leads to Schmigadoon, a mystery hamlet with a population of 167.

Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) notice the false plants and the “music that’s emanating from everywhere” as soon as they enter. The locals immediately begin singing to the newcomers, who can only look on in astonishment. The pair eventually discovers that they are trapped in Schmigadoon and are unable to leave until they rediscover genuine love, which they believed they already had.

Schmigadoon will transport musical theater enthusiasts to another world! Those who aren’t fans of the genre will appreciate the sarcastic take on it as a set piece.

Who’s in the cast of Schmigadoon!?

Strong and Key are joined by a roster of musical and comedy talent.

Mildred Layton is played by stage superstar Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies), while Mayor Menlove is played by talented Scottish actor Alan Cumming (Goldeneye).

Betsy is played by former Disney star and singer Dove Cameron (Descendants), while The Countess is played by 30 Rock actress and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski. Reverend Layton is played by Fred Armisen (Portlandia), another comedian with exceptional musical abilities.

Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, and Martin Short, who plays a Leprechaun, are among the other famous cast members.

Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, two American screenwriters, devised the series. The Despicable Me trilogy, The Lorax, and Bubble Boy are among their prior works. The Men in Black trilogy, The Addams Family, and Wild Wild West director Barry Sonnenfeld directed the film. This is a condensed version of the information.