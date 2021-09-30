Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover in Season 5 of ‘Station 19’

The Seattle-based firefighters of Station 19 return for a fifth season on Thursday, balancing their personal and professional lives.

Since its spin-off from Grey’s Anatomy in 2018, the TV show has taken on a life of its own. Station 19 is still being discovered by audiences, since its popularity has increased during the first two seasons, indicating that the show may be here to stay.

Station 19’s fifth season premieres on Thursday, with a special crossover with sister drama Grey’s Anatomy. Here’s all you need to know about ABC’s upcoming premiere.

What Happens in the Most Recent Crossover?

Season 5 of Station 19 and Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy both have their season premieres on Thursday.

The crossover trailer’s narration promises to answer all of the unanswered questions from last season’s cliffhangers. Maya and Carina’s wedding was the focus of attention at the end of Season 4, while Jack and Inara split up since she was going away. Before they kissed, Travis told Emmett that he wanted to be more than friends. Dean intended to tell Vic how he felt, but he was distracted by her mending fences with Theo. Andy and Sullivan’s marriage was also in jeopardy after Sullivan decided to unseat Bishop as fire chief.

The Station 19 crew is called to a park where they are forced to transfer a patient to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on foot before an unexpected and violent explosion compels the team to jump for cover at the start of the crossover episode.

Back at the hospital, the Grey’s Anatomy team tries out new medical techniques and deals with interpersonal issues, while Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is confronted with a ghost from her past.

Season 5 of ‘Station 19’ Stars Who?

For Season 5 of Station 19, the whole main cast returns. Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George), Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), and Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) all return.

Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery), Okieriete Onaodowan (Dean Miller), Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop), and Boris Kodjoe (Boris Kodjoe) round out the cast of characters who have been with the show since the beginning (Robert Sullivan).

Stefania Spampinato (Dr.) Stefania Spampinato (Dr.) Stefania Spampinato (Dr. This is a condensed version of the information.