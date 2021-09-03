Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a popular 1990s sitcom, is getting a remake. It is not, however, another comedy; instead, it will present Will’s narrative via a harsher dramatic perspective.

So far, this is all we know about the show.

What Exactly Is ‘Bel-Air’?

The new drama Bel-Air is based on Morgan Cooper’s fan film of the same name, which was released in 2019.

Will’s existence in Philadelphia before he was relocated to live with family in the affluent Bel-Air district is the subject of this short film.

Following a street basketball game, Will is entangled in a gang battle, forcing his mother to send him to live with his Aunt Vivian and Uncle Phil.

The fan film was published on YouTube in March 2019 and has over 6 million views as of this writing.

Will Smith, the Fresh Prince himself, was drawn to the video. The 52-year-old actor chatted to Cooper in a video on his YouTube page, calling his proposal “amazing.”

“As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer there that you couldn’t do,” Smith said, sitting down with Cooper and Mike Soccio, who worked as a writer on the 1990s sitcom.

“You can employ old narratives in the dramatic version of these ideas, but it won’t feel like you’re rehashing an episode because the tale will be entirely new from a dramatic standpoint.”

The concept was then taken up by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios, the production company founded by Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith released a second YouTube video last year titled “I Have News About That ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer.”

“We have just officially clinched the deal with [streaming service]Peacock, with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch,” Smith said on a Zoom call with Cooper, who is a writer and executive producer on the new show.

“I’ve been in this industry for 30 years and that never happens.”

“We’re going to peel back the layers of these famous characters and explore this universe in a truly unforgettable way,” Cooper continued. It’s a show that’ll take audiences by surprise. This is a condensed version of the information.