Everything You Need To Know About Season 4 Of ‘Grown-ish’

The fourth season of Grown-ish premieres today, and Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) is returning to college for a year.

The first Black-ish spin-off has been a hit with viewers, and its youthful cast members have become stars.

With this year’s season focusing on Zoey’s senior year of college, it’s unclear whether this will be the show’s final season. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s season premiere on Freeform.

When and Where Should You See Grown-ish?

Season 4 of Grown-ish will premiere on Freeform, as previously stated.

The series will return on July 8, 2021, at 8/7c, with new episodes showing every Thursday after that. Hulu will also have episodes of Grown-ish available the next day.

Grown-ish seasons 1-3 are now available to watch on Hulu.

Who Will Return for Season 4 of Grown-ish?

Of course, Shahidi returns as Zoey Johnson to narrate and lead the cast. Aaron (Trevor Jackson), Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook), Vivek (Jordan Buhat), and Jazz will accompany her (Chloe Bailey).

After her character earned a position on the Olympic Team at the end of season 3, Halle Bailey isn’t expected to reprise her role as Sky Forster. Bailey’s star is soaring in real life after she was cast as Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid’s upcoming live-action adaptation. With her twin sister Chloe, she is one half of the singing group Chloe x Halle.

Regular guest appearances have been made by cast members from Grown-father ish’s program, Black-ish. It’s presently unknown whether Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, or Laurence Fishburne will return for Season 4.

What Happens in Season 4 of Grown-ish?

At the start of Season 4, the gang is on vacation in Mexico. The first episode is named “Ugh, those feelings again,” a reference to the subsequent hook-ups and relationship trouble.

There’s even a wedding in the first episode, as the show’s creators announced that two characters will marry in the first episode.

