Everything You Need to Know About Season 2 of Peacock’s “Five Bedrooms”

In the Peacock comedic drama Five Bedrooms, five single Australians get together to buy a property.

Season 2 is now available to Watch on Netflix. Fans will tune in on Thursday to see which characters return and who joins the group for the new episodes.

Here’s all you need to know about Season 2 of Five Bedrooms, which is now available to view on Peacock.

Season 2 of Five Bedrooms takes up where Season 1 left off.

After losing their collective home at an auction at the end of Season 1, the five housemates are house shopping once more. The one-of-a-kind family believes they have triumphed as a unique collective after initial cohabiting teething troubles.

Season 2 will see the five face additional problems such as a new home, a DIY makeover, an injury, two pregnancies, an ex-husband, a workplace bullying complaint, and an unforeseen tragedy involving love.

Roommates Melanie begins to plan how to raise her baby in the unconventional living arrangement, while Ben and Heather agree to give it a shot as a legitimate couple. Liz and Harry agree to re-awaken their respective love lives, and Melanie begins to plan how to raise her baby in the unconventional living arrangement.

On Peacock, who plays the lead in Five Bedrooms?

For the second installment of the Australian dramedy, the whole core cast returns.

Kat Stewart (Liz Wendell), Stephen Peacocke (Ben Chigwell), Doris Younane (Heather Doyle), Katie Robertson (Ainsley Elling), and Roy Joseph (Harry Sethi), the five housemates who signed up for their “little social experiment,” all return. Hugh Sheridan reprises his role as Lachlan Best, and Kate Jenkinson reprises her role as Melanie Best.

Stuart, Liz’s ex-husband, is played by actor Rodger Corser.

The majority of the episodes are written by co-creators Christine Bartlett and Michael Lucas, with Peter Templeman, Shirley Barrett, and Fadia Abboud taking turns directing.

Five Bedrooms in the Future

Fans of Five Bedrooms may now binge-watch the entire second season because all of the new episodes have been released at the same time.

The second season, like the first, consists of eight episodes in total.

“Thirty Open Houses,” “Two Mothers,” Nine Feet,” “Five Wishes,” Two Warning,” “Twenty-Seven Weeks,” “Three Messages,” and “One Way” are the episode titles for Season 2.

