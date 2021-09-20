Everything You Need to Know About ‘Our Kind of People,’ a New Fox Drama

Our Kind of People, a new drama from the executive producers of Empire and Star, has been commissioned by Fox.

Karin Gist developed and wrote the play, which is based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s novel Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, which was published in 1999.

The first season will consist of five episodes, with a host of fascinating talents taking center stage as regulars on the show.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Fox drama thus far.

When Will ‘Our Kind of People’ Be Available?

The inaugural episode is titled “Reparations,” and it was written by creator Gist and directed by Tasha Smith.

It will premiere on Fox on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT), and will air weekly through October 19, 2021.

The second episode is named “My Mother, Myself,” and the third is titled “Hot Links & Red Drinks,” and the directors and writers for each have yet to be revealed.

Who Will Play the Lead Role in ‘Our Kind of People’?

Yaya DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn, a single mother. Fans may recognize her from Chicago Med, where she played April Sexton. She has also been in guest roles on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Morris Chestnut, Nadine Ellis, and Rhyon Nicole Brown play Raymond, Leah, and Lauren Dupont, respectively. Alana Bright plays Angela’s daughter Nikki, while Morris Chestnut, Nadine Ellis, and Rhyon Nicole Brown play Raymond, Leah, and Lauren Dupont, respectively.

Kyle Bary as Quincy Dupont, Joe Morton as Teddy Franklin, and Lance Gross as Tyrique Freeman round out the cast.

What Happens in the Film “Our Kind of People”?

Angela comes to Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, to reclaim her family name in Our Kind of People.

Back in her hometown, the single mother aspires to join the area’s “sisterhood” of wealthy and powerful Black women by launching a novel haircare business that emphasizes Black women’s inherent beauty.

Angela discovers a shocking secret about her own mother early in the drama, which utterly turns her world upside down.

Is a trailer for ‘Our Kind of People’ available?

In the run-up to the show’s premiere on Fox, a teaser and a variety of other snippets have been published.

Angela's flashy existence is hinted at in the primary trailer.