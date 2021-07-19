Everything You Need To Know About Matt Damon’s Film “Stillwater”

As an estranged father and daughter, Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin star as a father and daughter who have traveled to France for her education.

However, she is incarcerated for a murder she did not commit, and her father must overcome language issues and other obstacles in order to have his daughter released.

The film, like many others, was completed before the coronavirus epidemic struck, and its release date was pushed back by eight months.

So far, the movie has received mixed reviews, with some complimenting Damon’s portrayal.

When Will Stillwater Be Released In Theaters?

On July 8, Stillwater made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

It was originally scheduled to premiere much earlier, in November 2020, but due to the coronavirus, other plans had to be arranged.

As a result, Stillwater’s new release date has been set for July 30, 2021.

From August 6, 2021, it will be available throughout Europe, including the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Stillwater’s Ensemble 1 out of 4

