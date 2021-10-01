Everything You Need to Know About Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Netflix Film “The Guilty”

Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, The Guilty, is available on Netflix.

Gyllenhaal takes and makes a lot of calls over the course of one morning in this odd film, which boasts a tiny ensemble of on-screen talent but plenty of recognizable voices.

It’s a remake of the same-named Danish film, and it only had a limited theatrical release in the United States. Netflix now has it available to watch.

What is the plot of The Guilty?

Officer Joe Baylor of the Los Angeles Police Department works the night shift at a 911 call center, and Gyllenhaal plays him. The Guilty is set over the course of a single morning, and Joe receives a troubling call from a young woman who is unable to speak freely.

As her story progresses and the tension mounts, we understand that there is more to the case than meets the eye and that not everything is as it appears.

Gyllenhaal told This website prior of the film’s debut that he was drawn to the project because of its “deep intricacy in such a deeply simple backdrop.” “We’ve been swamped with movies that show us everything and explain, or attempt to explain, many things,” he remarked. To me, the best ones are the ones that make a clear statement.”

The Guilty, the original film, was released in 2018 to critical acclaim and was nominated for a number of prizes, as well as being selected for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Who’s in the cast of The Guilty?

Gyllenhaal fans will be thrilled to learn that he is one of the few performers in The Guilty who appears on screen, while the majority of the supporting cast is only heard over the phone.

We hear Ethan Hawke (Boyhood) as Sergeant Bill Miller, Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) as Emily Lighton, and Paul Dano (Prisoners) as Matthew Fontenot as the story progresses.

The film also features the voices of Peter Sarsgaard (Garden State), David Castaeda (The Umbrella Academy), and comedian Bill Burr.

The creators of The Guilty

Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven) directed The Guilty, and he previously collaborated with Gyllenhaal on the boxing film Southpaw. Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of HBO’s True Detective, created the screenplay for this adaptation of The Guilty.

