Everything You Need to Know About Fox’s New Comedy Drama “The Big Leap”

Next week, Fox will premiere a new musical comedy, but for those who can’t wait, The Big Leap Episodes 1 and 2 are now accessible to watch online.

The Big Leap is a drama about a group of people who are looking for second chances to pursue their ambitions of performing on stage. The plot was adapted from a British reality show and dramatized for the new Fox show.

If the notion intrigues you, you don’t have to wait until next week to watch it; you can start watching it right now online. If you still need convincing, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the new series The Big Leap.

What exactly is The Big Leap?

The Big Leap is about a group of people who are at a crossroads in their lives and are looking for a way out. They’re all auditioning for a new reality show called “The Big Leap,” which is looking for a broad collection of outstanding performers.

Throughout the series, the reality show’s director will be seeking for drama in each of their lives, and a camera team will be following them around to assist generate the drama for this on-screen series.

The premise is inspired on a 2014 British reality show called Big Ballet, which was hosted by Oscar winner Olivia Colman and narrated by her. The film follows a group of amateur dancers as they fulfilled their dream of performing “Swan Lake.” The dancers in the series, many of whom had no previous ballet training, had to continue rehearsing for the show while juggling their personal and professional lives.

Who plays the lead role in The Big Leap?

Nick Blackburn, the imaginary show’s director who seeks to exploit the contestants’ private lives, is played by Scott Foley (Scandal).

Piper Perabo of Coyote Ugly, Jon Rudnitsky of Saturday Night Live, and Teri Polo of The Fosters are among the show’s dancers. The series also stars Mallory Janson, Ser’Darius Blain, Kevin Daniels, and Tom Lennon (Reno 911!).

Liz Heldens, who previously developed the NBC drama Deception, wrote and created the series. She said she composed it roughly six years ago and rewrote it this year at the ATX Television Festival.