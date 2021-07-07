Everything You Need to Know About Elize Matsunaga from ‘Once Upon a Crime’

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Tragedy is a Netflix original series that follows Elize Matsunaga as she investigates a crime that horrified Brazil and the world in 2016.

Elize Matsunaga murdered and dismembered her husband Marcos Matsunaga, and her first interview since her incarceration in 2016 is featured in the Netflix documentary.

Elize Matsunaga: Everything You Need to Know

Former nurse Elize Matsunaga’s life would alter forever after a three-day vacation to her hometown of Chopinzinho, Paraná, to visit her grandmother.

Elize Ramos Kitano Matsunaga shot her husband Marcos Matsunaga, the CEO and heir of the Yoki food firm, many times at their So Paulo condominium on Saturday, May 19, 2012.

She eventually chopped his body and placed the pieces in plastic bags before spreading them 20 miles from their home along a road.

When Marcos Matsunaga was still married to his first wife, he met Elize Matsunaga through an escort website.

He cheated on his first wife, Elize Matsunaga, and the two stayed together for three years until divorcing. They eventually married and had a child together.

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime, a Netflix documentary, goes into Elize Matsunaga’s background. She came from a low-income family with no father and an absent mother. Her grandparents and aunt raised her till she was ten years old.

She was abused by her stepfather after being reunited with her mother and stepfather, and as a result, she ran away from home at the age of 15.

Elize Matsunaga worked as a nurse in her early twenties before opting to pursue a career as a lawyer.

Elize Matsunaga turned to prostitution to pay for her college tuition and relocated to So Paulo, where she met Marcos Matsunaga.

Marcos Matsunaga’s last CCTV photographs show him in the lobby of his and Elize’s apartment, picking up a pizza, seeming agitated, and even kicking the elevator wall.

Elize Matsunaga was seen entering the same elevator the following day, Sunday, May 20, pulling three suitcases.

Only Elize Mutsunaga knows what happened in the time between those two photographs.

Elize Matsunaga informed Marcos Matsugana's family that her husband had departed with a bag of clothes and between R$15,000 and R$20,000 after his family became concerned about his whereabouts.