Everything You Need to Know About Dwayne Johnson’s New Film “Jungle Cruise”

Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) star in the film Jungle Cruise, which takes place on the Amazon River. As they strive to escape lethal mercenaries, diverse tribes, and a psychotic German aristocrat, Jack Whitehall brings the trio of adventurers to a close.

The Disney film features many twists and turns, as well as colorful creatures and 20th-century settings set against the Amazon.

When it comes to movie theaters, we break down everything there is to know about the film.

What Is The Best Way To Watch ‘Jungle Cruise’?

On July 30, Jungle Cruise will be released in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

The film was supposed to be released in 2019, after being shot in 2018, however the release date was pushed back to the summer of 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many films were delayed, including Mulan and Black Widow from Disney.

In the end, the film’s release date was pushed back to the summer of 2021, and it will be available to stream on Disney Plus at the same time.

It will be available as a Premier Access download for $29.99, rather than on the standard Disney Plus platform.

The ‘Jungle Cruise’ Cast

Frank Wolff is played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. As the film progresses, more information about the character’s origins is revealed.

Emily Blunt plays Lily Houghton, an adventurous scientist whose gender has left her an outsider in the scientific society, while Jack Whitehall plays her brother MacGregor Houghton.

MacGregor is one of Disney’s few gay live-action characters, and his sexuality was first revealed in The Sun in 2018.

It follows the debut of LeFou, played by Josh Gad in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, as the first live-action gay character in a live-action Disney film.

Nilo, a boatman who runs many of the Amazon river trips, is played by Paul Giamatti, while Trader Sam, an indigenous tribe leader, is played by Veronica Falcón.

Jesse Plemons plays Prince Joachim, a German prince who desires to gain power from the Amazon’s Tree of Life for evil motives. Edgar Ramrez plays Aguirre, a mercenary condemned by the island to dwell there forever.

Sulem Calderon, Raphael Alejandro, and Andy Nyman, who portrays a scientist, are among the supporting cast members. This is a condensed version of the information.