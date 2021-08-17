Everything You Need to Know About Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s Upcoming Film “Lost City of D”

Sandra Bullock was thrown into a pool by Channing Tatum on the set of their next film, but what film were the two new pals filming?

The two are part of a star-studded cast in Lost City of D, which is set to hit theaters in 2022.

Tatum went viral after posting a lovely Instagram video of the two together. With some lovely remarks, he paid respect to the Oscar-winning actress.

What did Channing Tatum post on his Instagram account?

Tatum posted a photo and a video to his Instagram account on the last day of filming Lost City of D, honoring his new co-star Bullock.

Tatum carries Bullock across the set and back into the pool in the footage, which shows them swimming underwater together. She can be heard screaming nay before telling him to jump in backwards while carrying her; yet, once they’re both out of the water, it’s all smiles.

