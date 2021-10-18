Everything William Shatner and George Takei Have Said During Their Decade-Long Quarrel.

While Captain James Kirk and Helmsman Hikaru Sulu worked together on the bridge of the USS Enterprise to keep the crew and the universe safe, the men who played these characters have been at odds for decades behind the scenes of Star Trek.

Offscreen, William Shatner (Kirk) and George Takei (Sulu) starred in the massively popular Star Trek television series and multiple Star Trek films, but the two have been feuding for years in memoirs, social media, and the press.

Here’s everything that’s happened throughout Shatner and Takei’s decades-long verbal battle.

1990s

Takei’s 1994 memoir To the Stars appears to be the first time he publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Shatner. According to the LA Times, he accuses Shatner of neglecting him on set of the program and rewriting the screenplay for Star Trek V so his character wouldn’t command a vessel.

2000s

Takei was accused by Shatner in 2008 of not inviting him to his wedding. “There is such a sickness there,” he stated in an interview about the alleged snub. It’s so evident that there’s a psychosis going on. I’m not sure what his first impression of me was. During the interview, he stated, “I have no idea.”

“There must be something else festering inside George that makes him so miserable that he takes it out on me, in effect a total stranger,” he said.

According to People, Takei stated that he did indeed ask Shatner to his wedding, but that he never received a response.

2010s

According to the LA Times, Shatner wrote in his 2011 memoir, Shatner Rules, that Takei’s animosity for him stemmed from a “unwillingness to play second fiddle.”

2020s

Last year, Shatner reaffirmed his claim that he didn’t know Takei because his position didn’t require him to be on as much as Captain Kirk’s. In response to a tweet saying that Takei had laughed off the claim, the actor responded.

"He only appeared in about two-thirds of the episodes. He was only available during the day. He just came in once or twice a week. Make the calculations. That is why I am unfamiliar with him. He spent maybe three weeks a year on set.