Everything We Know So Far About ‘The Premise’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

B.J. Novak makes his streaming television debut with The Premise, a new anthology series based on his work on The Office and The Newsroom. Not only is Novak the show’s creator, but he also co-wrote two episodes, directed two episodes, and is a co-executive producer. This website has all of the information you’ll need about the highly anticipated new series.

What Time Does The Premise Begin?

The Premise finally has a release date after more than two years of anticipation.

In the United States, the series will air on FX on Hulu on Thursday, September 16.

The first two episodes will be available starting on Thursday, September 16, with the remaining three episodes running on the channel once a week. Each episode lasts only 30 minutes.

Hulu is currently offering a 30-day free trial to watch The Premise. Following the completion of the trial, you can subscribe to FX on Hulu for $5.99 per month.

The Premise will be available to stream on Disney+ through the Star channel outside of the United States.

Who’s in the cast of The Premise?

Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, and Eric Lange are among the cast members of The Premise.

Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook, and Beau Bridges also star in the series.

What is the premise of the story?

FX’s The Premise is an anthology series set in the present day that tells timely stories.

Each episode is unique, addressing a universal topic but told from the perspective of a single character.

For example, episode 1 is named “Social Justice Sex Tape” and stars Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) as a man who can use a sex tape to help an innocent man escape from prison.

In the episode, Platt appears alongside Tracee Ellis Ross from Black-ish, Ayo Edebiri from Dickinson, and Jermaine Fowler from Coming 2 America.

Meanwhile, episode 2, dubbed “Moment of Silence,” stars Jon Bernthal of The Punisher, Boyd Holbrook of Logan, Beau Bridges of Homeland, and Amy Landecker of Transparent in a narrative about a guy who becomes the PR director of the National Gun Lobby after his daughter is killed by gun violence.

