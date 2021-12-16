Everything We Know So Far About ‘The Dropout’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

The Dropout, a very addicting podcast, will premiere on Hulu in early 2022. Former US entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of now-defunct organization Theranos, will be played by Amanda Seyfried.

Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ business partner and former Theranos president and COO, was arrested on wire fraud charges in 2018 and is presently awaiting trial in the United States.

The shocking true story will be adapted for television in 2022.

When Will The Dropout Be Available on Hulu?

There’s some bad news for those who are eagerly anticipating The Dropout’s release.

Thankfully, the miniseries has a release date, but it will be a bit of a wait.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the first three episodes of The Dropout will be accessible to stream, with the remaining eight episodes running weekly every Thursday after that.

You must be a Hulu subscriber to watch The Dropout.

What’s the Deal With Hulu’s Dropout?

The Dropout on Hulu will recount the incredible true story of Elizabeth Holmes, based on the ABC News podcast of the same name.

In 2003, Holmes founded Theranos, a health-tech business that was valued at $9 billion in 2015, and Forbes named her the country’s youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire in the same year.

Her company, however, was later exposed as a fraud. None of the equipment is said to have worked, and their claims that new technology had transformed blood testing by using only a little amount of blood and providing speedy results were shown to be untrue.

Journalists began to have doubts, and regulatory inquiries began in late 2015, when John Carreyrou of The Wall Street Journal published a story exposing the flaws in its Edison blood-testing gadget. He also indicated that the majority of Theranos’ testing was done on devices made by other companies.

On June 15, 2018, Holmes and Sunny Balwani, the former CEO of Theranos, were charged with nine charges of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.