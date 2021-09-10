Everything We Know So Far About ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

The Gossip Girl revival is taking a midseason break and will return in November with the last six episodes. Meanwhile, faithful fans of the series will be pleased to learn that Gossip Girl will return for a second season in 2022.

Everything you need to know about the Gossip Girl remake may be found on this page.

When will the second season of “Gossip Girl” premiere?

Season 2 of Gossip Girl does not yet have a set release date. However, if the first season’s release schedule is any indication, the series will premiere in July 2022.

Fans of Gossip Girl in the United States will be able to see the series a bit sooner than those in the United Kingdom, who will have to wait a little longer for it to appear on the BBC iPlayer.

According to Deadline, the series was the most-watched original series on HBO Max during its opening weekend, so the renewal comes as no surprise.

Meanwhile, season one, part one of Gossip Girl is now available to view on HBO Max and the BBC iPlayer.

Who Will Star in Season 2 of “Gossip Girl”?

Season 2 of Gossip Girl will feature the complete main cast.

Jordan Alexander reprises her role as Queen Bee Julien Calloway, with Whitney Peak reprising her role as her troubled younger half-sister Zoya Lott.

Eli Brown will reprise his role as Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV, New York City’s richest boy, opposite the shamelessly flirty Max Wolfe.

Emily Alyn Lind as Blair Waldorf 2.0, Audrey Hope, and Evan Mock as her bisexual lover, Aki, are also back.

Julien’s sidekick, Luna La, is played by Zión Moreno, and Julien’s former social media manager, Monet De Haan, is played by Savannah Lee Smith.

Tavi Gevinson will play Kate Keller/Gossip Girl, Adam Chanler-Berat will play Jordan Glassberg, Luke Kirby will play Davis Calloway, Laura Benati will play Kiki Hope, and Elizabeth Lail will play Lola Morgan.

The cast of the program has resorted to Instagram to express their joy over the renewal.

Alexander re-posted the trailer on Instagram Stories with the description “well well well…” xoxo Gossip Girl season 2 xoxo xoxo xoxo xoxo xoxo xoxo xoxo

Peak also re-posted the photo on her Instagram stories with the caption “woweee wonderful morning,” along with Luna La star Moreno. This is a condensed version of the information.