Everything We Know So Far About ‘Berlin,’ the ‘Money Heist’ Prequel Series

Money Heist’s gang of lovable thieves is almost done fighting, but that doesn’t mean Netflix is done with the franchise.

The streaming platform disclosed at a fan gathering on Tuesday, November 30, that the story was far from ended, ahead of the show’s final episodes, which will be published on December 3.

Netflix has stated that a prequel series titled Berlin has been ordered, named after Pedro Alonso’s character of the same name.

The Washington Newsday deconstructs all we’ve learned so far.

What will the prequel to Money Heist, Berlin, be about?

During their theft in the Royal Mint of Spain in Seasons 1 and 2, Berlin, aka Andrés de Fonollosa, was second-in-command to The Professor (lvaro Morte) and the group leader.

Because of his years of experience as a jewel thief, Berlin spearheaded the robbery. He was sadistic, cruel, and terminally ill.

He died in Season 2 during a final firefight with police to allow the others to flee, but he has continued to appear in flashbacks on the show.

Given Berlin’s background and fame, a prequel about him makes sense because he has a vast history of heists to select from.

In a sense, the world is his oyster, and there are numerous ways to tell his story, yet the stakes may not be as high because viewers have already witnessed his end.

Who will play the lead role in the Money Heist prequel Berlin?

Alonso will reprise his role, and the actor spoke about the prequel during the Money Heist fan event, describing it as “the beginning” of a “memorable new chapter.”

“Today I was chatting to Jess Colmenar, and we were discussing that now we are walking into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations,” he explained.

“I know that these folks will give the series every imaginable twist and turn,” he continued, referring to the Netflix show’s screenwriters.

“The responsibility [of creating a spin-off]may be a burden and a jail; I hope we have the bravery to risk everything again with this amazing spirit.”

While it hasn’t been announced who else will be in the cast of Berlin, Morte is a possibility. This is a condensed version of the information.