Everything We Know So Far About ‘And Just Like That…’ From the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

In the new TV series And Just Like That…, three-quarters of the famed Sex and the City quartet will return to the small screen.

Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw, but one of her on-screen friends will be noticeably absent from the reboot. While certain stars from the previous films will return, the ensemble will also feature many newbies to the Sex and the City franchise.

In anticipation of the show’s premiere later this year on HBO Max, let’s take a look at all we know about And Just Like That… thus far.

In And Just Like That, which Sex and the City stars return…

Originals from Sex and the City Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes will all be reprised by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, although it appears that Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones.

Chris Noth returns as Carrie’s husband Mr. Big, according to early trailer video published by HBO. HBO has also confirmed the return of other characters from the original, including Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), and Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson).

Julie Halston will also reprise her role as the legendary New York City socialite Bitsy Von Muffling, according to Deadline in August.

New cast members have been added to And Just Like That…

And Just Like Thatsocial …’s media sites have unveiled first look images of several of the new cast members as well as their character names.

Fans were informed via Instagram that Sara Ramirez, an actor and singer, will be joining the cast as Che Diaz. Seema Patel will be played by British actress Sarita Choudhury, and Dr. Nya Wallace will be played by Karen Pittman of The Morning Show.