Everything We Know About the Anime Anthology Series “Star Wars: Visions”

It’s no secret that when George Lucas created Star Wars, he was inspired by Japanese mythology and samurai culture, as well as the works of legendary director Akira Kurosawa.

Fans of the sci-fi genre can now discover what Japanese storytellers might do if they were given the opportunity to tell their own stories within the realm.

In December 2020, Lucasfilm announced that an anime anthology series titled Star Wars: Visions would be produced.

In a press release on Tuesday, August 17, the studio disclosed further details, stating that it would be available on Disney+ in September.

Several anime studios will make short films for the nine-episode series, each unique and unrestricted by the already existing universe.

Which Studios Will Contribute to Star Wars: Visions?

Seven anime studios collaborated on the anthology series to develop their own unique views on the subject, and they’ve all gone on to make highly popular anime series like Kill la Kill and Ghost in the Shell.

“The Twins” and “The Elder,” two episodes in the series, were produced by Studio Trigger. The first is directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi of Promare, while the second is directed by Masahiko Otsuka, another co-founder.

Otsuka has stated that the episode may be his final effort because the sci-fi franchise motivated him to pursue a career in the business, and he would be pleased if he could leave his career on such a high note.

“I’d be satisfied if Star Wars was the last thing I ever did,” Otsuka remarked in a special preview of the series aired by Lucasfilm in July, which was later translated by Anime News Network.

“The Ninth Jedi” was produced by Production I.G and directed by Kenji Kamiyama, who previously worked on Patlabor, Jin-Roh: Wolf Brigade, and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

“Akakiri” and “T0-B1” were Science Saru’s two episodes. The first was directed by co-founder Eunyoung Choi, and the second was directed by Spanish animator Abel Góngora.

Kinema Citrus is the creative company behind “The Village Bride,” and Hitoshi Haga directed the episode. Kinema Citrus has previously worked on anime such as Black Bullet.

The first episode, “The Duel,” was directed by Takanobu Mizuno and produced by Kamikaze Douga. This is a condensed version of the information.