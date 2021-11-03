Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘League of Legends’ Series ‘Arcane’ Release Date & Cast

The animated prequel series Arcane, set to premiere this month, will bring the League of Legends universe to Netflix.

League of Legends is a massively successful multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) that is frequently referred to as one of (if not the) most popular esports on the planet. Which is especially impressive given that it has been operating for well over a decade.

Given its lasting popularity, it’s hardly unexpected that the global phenomenon has spread to other domains. Not only have spin-off games adapted the brand for new genres been released, such as Teamfight Tactics (a strategy game), Legends of Runeterra (a virtual card game), and Wild Rift (a mobile game), but the series has also been adapted into comic books, short tales, and even music videos.

Arcane is the next stage in League of Legends’ cross-media expansion, as the series will premiere on Netflix.

When will Arcane be released?

The animated series was announced in 2019 as part of the League of Legends 10th anniversary celebrations, with plans to premiere the following year. Its development timeline was hampered as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic, and it was finally put back to 2021.

Arcane will be separated into three weekly acts under its revised release schedule (each of which are comprised of 3 episodes). The first of these will premiere on Netflix on November 6 at 7 p.m. ET, immediately following the League of Legends 2021 World Championship finals.

The second act will then premiere on November 13, with the final act following on November 20.

While Arcane is technically only available on Netflix, Twitch content providers will be able to co-stream the episode. This implies they won’t have to worry about a DCMA takedown if they broadcast themselves reacting to it. To put it another way, if you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can still watch Arcane on Twitch for free if you don’t mind a running commentary.

Who is in the Arcane Cast?

In League of Legends, the great majority of the (confirmed) characters in Arcane are playable “champions.” There’s Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn, to name a few. This is a condensed version of the information.