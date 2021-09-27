Everything We Know About Netflix’s Adaptation of “The Sandman”

On Netflix, The Sandman is coming for us all, and it looks terrifying.

The new TV program, which is based on Neil Gaiman’s macabre comic book series, includes an all-star, primarily British ensemble. During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, Netflix unveiled the first look at the new season, as well as other upcoming TV shows and movies.

Here’s everything we know about The Sandman and how it’ll be adapted from the source material now that we’ve seen how it’ll look.

What is the story of The Sandman?

The Sandman was first published in 1989 as a DC Comics comic book written by Neil Gaiman. The original series lasted seven years and 75 issues, ending in March 1996.

Dream, commonly known as Morpheus, is one of seven members of the Endless group in the dark horror fantasy novel. Morpheus is kidnapped, and when he is let free, he sees the world change around him.

Dream, one of the seven Endless members, gets trapped in an arcane ritual in the new Netflix series, which looks likely to follow a similar plot. He escapes in the year 2021, 105 years later, and sets out to restore order to his realm of the Dreaming.

The rite in issue is depicted in the first look trailer from Netflix, with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) serving as the ceremony’s conductor. The ceremony is successful, and we see Tom Sturridge (Being Julia) as Dream, who is trapped in a glass sphere.

Early photographs from the trailer were published on the Netflix Geeked Twitter account, and they were compared to the original graphics in the comic books.

The Sandman is a story about an immortal creature on the lookout for his belongings. The items in question are his helm, Dream’s Ruby, the most powerful of the twelve dreamstones, and Dream’s Sand Pouch, which is filled with the titular sand. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/fgLU8Fmzb7

September 25, 2021 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked)

Who’s in the cast of The Sandman?

Sturridge plays Dream, the protagonist of the series, and other members of the aforementioned Endless have also been revealed.

Death is played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve), Desire is played by Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston is played by Donna Preston. This is a condensed version of the information.