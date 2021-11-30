Everything Tom Ford Has To Say About Gucci’s “House of Gucci”

In 1994, a youthful Tom Ford joined the creative director of Gucci, and his eye-catching women’s ready-to-wear designs helped to turn the business around. Ford joined the company in 1990 and is credited for preventing the fashion label from going bankrupt. Reeve Carney plays Ford in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, in which he joins the Gucci brand and shows his first collection in the early 1990s.

The film House of Gucci chronicles the rise and fall of the Italian power couple Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), as well as the events leading up to Maurizio’s killing on March 27, 1995, by his ex-wife Patrizia. Critics have given the picture mixed reviews so far, and Tom Ford recently spoke out about it in an essay he wrote for Air Mail.

He commended Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia, Adam Driver’s portrayal of Maurizio, Jeremy Irons’ portrayal of Maurizio’s father Rodolfo, and Salma Hayek’s portrayal of psychic Pina Auriemma in his essay. He did, however, express reservations about the film’s realism and delivery, noting that he couldn’t comprehend “the fun and camp in something so horrific.” Below is a detailed breakdown of what Ford has stated regarding House of Gucci, as reported by Washington Newsday.

On Gucci’s House Ford described his experience viewing the two-hour and 37-minute film in the theater as feeling like he had “lived through a cyclone” in an article for Air Mail. He pondered: “Was it a comedy or a suspenseful story about greed? Was it okay for me to laugh out loud all the time?” Ford wrote at the end of his essay that watching House of Gucci left him feeling “very depressed” for several days.

He expressed himself as follows: “It was difficult for me to appreciate the humour and comedy in something so gruesome. Nothing about it was campy in real life. It was ludicrous at moments, but ultimately devastating.” Reeve Carney, who played Tom Ford in Penny Dreadful, portrayed a teenage Tom Ford in House of Gucci, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to make his mark on the fashion industry. Ford joined Gucci in 1990 and served as the house’s creative director from 1994 to 2004.

