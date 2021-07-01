Everything the ‘Elite’ Cast Has to Say About the Sex Scenes in Season 4

Elite Season 4 is now available on Netflix, and the Spanish drama has delivered plenty of sizzling sex scenes between the major characters once again. The popular Netflix show has never shied away from discussing sexuality, consent, and relationships.

Season 4 saw three of the show’s gay characters—Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), and newcomer Patrick (Manu Ros)—engage in a number of threesomes, including the series’ first lesbian sex scene between Rebe (Claudia Salas) and Menca (Omar Ayuso) (Martina Cariddi).

Elite’s cast is all in their early twenties, although they play teens in their last years at Las Encinas, an exclusive Spanish high school.

Over the years, the show has been acclaimed for portraying sex and relationships in a realistic manner. Two throuples existed in the program for the first three seasons, and in Season 4, a three-way sexual connection was significantly included in the show’s storyline, which was highly accepted by fans online.

Fortunately, the Elite cast has been open about their reactions to the moments, the importance of sex to their characters and audiences, and all of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making them as comfortable and authentic as possible.

Everything the ‘Elite’ Cast Has to Say About the Sex Scenes in Season 4 Ander, Omar, and Patrick are three friends.

Ander and Omar were reunited at the end of Elite Season 3, and the couple chose to spice up their romance before the start of Season 4.

They invited Patrick, the new kid on the block, to join them for a threesome, forever altering the course of their relationship.

Ander and Patrick shared an evident sexual attraction, which caused severe issues in his relationship with Omar.

Their plot was rife with sex and sexual desires, culminating in a heated shower scene with the trio at school.

Ander actor Arón Piper quipped to entertainment and film website SensaCine, “We are already healed of fright.” We are now very used to the sock…”

He also revealed his co-star Manu Ríos had to film a sex scene on his first day on set.

Manu Ríos who plays Ander’s new love interest Patrick, in the same interview, described the sex scenes as “a lot of fun.”

Ríos also shared that there is an intimacy coordinator on. This is a brief summary.