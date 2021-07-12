Everything the Cast and Crew Have to Say About Season 4 of ‘Virgin River’

After nearly a year of anticipation, Virgin River season three is officially available on Netflix. The third season of the show ended on several major cliffhangers, leaving many questions unsolved, ranging from unexpected proposals to a stunning arrest and possible death.

Unfortunately, Netflix has made no formal pronouncements about the future of Virgin River, but that hasn’t prevented the cast and creator Sue Tenney from discussing their intentions for a fourth season.

After a few rough weeks in their relationship, Jack (Martin Henderson) proposed to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) near the end of Virgin River season three.

Mel and Jack had ended their relationship earlier in the season, prompting Mel to attend a reproductive clinic in Los Angeles to retrieve the extra embryos she and her late husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies), had frozen for when they were ready to start a family.

Mel delivered a stunning bombshell before she could react to Jack’s proposal, and it will definitely leave an indelible mark on their relationship.

Mel stated she was expecting a child, but she didn’t know if the child was Jack’s or Mark’s.

In an interview with TV Line, Virgin River creator Sue Tenney indicated that the father of Mel’s baby will not be revealed until the end of season four, assuming a fourth season is ordered.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel in Virgin River, spoke to TV Insider about what could be in store for Mel and Jack’s future, including if she would continue to work at the Virgin River clinic alongside Doc (Tim Matheson) or if she would move in with her sister in Los Angeles.

“I suppose now that Jack and Mel are back togetherâ€”we’ll see,” she remarked. What are the chances? We don’t know how Jack will respond if there is a Season 4. We really don’t.

“So, if they break up again when she’s pregnant, she might return to Los Angeles to live with her sister, because she’ll most likely need that type of support.” And if that isn’t the case, I’m sure she would continue working in the clinic if she and Jack stayed together. This is a condensed version of the information.