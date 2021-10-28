Everything Prince William, Prince Harry, and the Royal Family Have To Say About “The Crown”

The fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama The Crown is presently in production, and will focus on the end of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage in August 1996, Diana’s death in August 1997, and the Queen’s “annus horribilis” in 1992.

The Crown on Netflix isn’t for everyone, and there’s constantly talk about the royal family’s true feelings towards the award-winning drama.

The series is based on real events, although there is a lot of room for imagination. After all, the show isn’t a documentary, it’s a play. Nonetheless, in 2020, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden of the United Kingdom publicly requested that Netflix add a “disclaimer to the series, making clear the programme is dramatized.” Netflix turned down his request.

“We have always portrayed The Crown as a drama—and we have every faith our members realize it’s a work of fiction based on historical events,” Netflix stated in a statement. As a result, we have no intentions to add a disclaimer and do not believe it is necessary.” The Washington Newsday has compiled a comprehensive list of everything Prince William, Prince Harry, and the rest of the royal family have ever said about The Crown.

The Crown: Everything Prince William, Prince Harry, and the Royals Have Said

William, Prince of Wales

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2019, actress Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4, revealed that Prince William admitted to her that he did not watch the Netflix drama.

“I met Prince William at a dinner, and he inquired what I was doing right now before swiftly adding, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing,'” she told Norton.

‘Have you seen it?’ I inquired, giddy with anticipation. His response was a resounding ‘No.'” Apart from Colman’s amusing anecdote, Prince William has remained silent about the series.

Prince Harry acknowledged to being “far more comfortable” with how The Crown portrays him and the royal family than the British tabloids during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February.

“They don’t pretend to be news,” he remarked. It’s a work of fiction… However, it is only loosely based on the truth.

“It provides you a rough notion of what that lifestyle is like, as well as the pressures of prioritizing duty and service over family.” This is a condensed version of the information.