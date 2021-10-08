Everything Letitia Wright Has To Say About The COVID Vaccine.

On the set of the forthcoming Marvel film, Black Panther star Letitia Wright has been accused of spreading anti-vaccine attitudes.

Wright has expressed reservations about the vaccination before, as she drew controversy in 2020 after posting a video questioning the safety of the COVID-19 shots.

A source on the set of the next Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has “espoused similar beliefs on vaccines on the Atlanta production.”

In the aftermath of the contentious video she posted in December, Wright, who plays Shuri in the Marvel series, broke ties with her U.S. team of representatives.

What exactly did Letitia Wright have to say about the vaccine?

Late last year, Wright made headlines when she posted a video on social media announcing the upcoming COVID-19 immunizations.

Wright uploaded a 69-minute video from the YouTube channel On The Table, which included commentary from Tomi Arayomi of the Light London Church, on her Twitter account. According to Variety, he questioned the legitimacy of the COVID-19 immunization, made transphobic remarks, doubted climate change, and accused China of spreading COVID-19 during the video.

With the praying hands emoji, she posted the video on her Twitter account.

The tweet was then taken down, and the video was taken down for “violating YouTube’s rules of service.”

After receiving backlash on Twitter for releasing the video, Wright responded with a tweet that read, “if you don’t agree with the majority of people. However, if you ask questions and think for yourself, you will be canceled “After that, there’s a sobbing laughing emoji.

After withdrawing her tweet, Wright published a public statement the next day clarifying her motivation for posting the video. She expressed herself as follows: “My only aim in posting the video was to raise my concerns about the vaccine and what we are putting into our bodies. There’s nothing else.” Don Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes in the Marvel franchise, chimed in on the controversy at the time. He made a remark on the video she shared, adding “Just glanced through, jesus. smoldering rubbish Every time I paused to listen, he and everything he said came across as insane and fkkkd up.” Cheadle refrained from criticizing. This is a condensed version of the information.