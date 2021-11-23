Everything Kevin Hart Has in Common With His Character Kid in Netflix’s ‘True Story’

Genuine Story isn’t based on a true story, but Kevin Hart’s character Kid does.

In the new Netflix drama, Hart co-stars with Wesley Snipes and will be released on November 24, 2021. From the first day, all seven episodes will be available to watch.

True Story recounts the lives of The Kid, who, while on a comedy tour in his hometown of Philadelphia with his ex-con brother Carlton, is involved in an incident that puts him in jeopardy of losing everything.

Hart and his character Kid appear to share an astounding amount of similarities.

Overlap of Professionals Kevin Hart and The Kid star. On the job, Hart and Kid appear to be nearly identical. Both are stand-up comedians and movie stars who put in a lot of effort.

At the opening of True Story, Kid has just finished filming a new blockbuster action film, comparable to Hart, who has starred in a number of his own big-budget action films during his career (Central Intelligence, Ride Along, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle).

It’s always a special event when Hart plays in his hometown of Philadelphia, and Kid seems to agree, as he’s delighted to bring his “What Did I Tell You?” tour to the city as well.

True Story begins with a brief scene of Kid on The Ellen Show, where he is referred to as a close personal friend—something Ellen DeGeneres has done in real life as well.

Kid’s bad background with terrible tweets is highlighted throughout the series, which could be tied to Hart’s earlier homophobic rants, which led to him withdrawing from presenting the 2019 Oscars.

Personal Relatives Kevin Hart and Kid are both natives of Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love. They also appear to have comparable family histories and circumstances.

Kid is going through a public divorce, and while Hart’s divorce wasn’t as public, he did go through one in 2011 after splitting from his first wife, Torrei Hart. Hart and Kid are both fathers.

Kid reconnects with his brother Carlton for a significant portion of the story (Snipes). While Carlton was in prison for several years, the two drifted apart.

Kevin’s older brother Robert, as shown in the Netflix documentary Don’t, had a tumultuous past as well. This is a condensed version of the information.