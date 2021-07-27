Everything Jason Alexander Has Said About Britney Spears’ Marriage

Britney Spears’ protracted conservatorship battle has prompted many to rethink the different stories she’s been involved in over the course of her nearly 25-year career. Jason Alexander recently gave two shocking interviews, claiming that the singer’s family was interfering in her personal life years before the conservatorship began.

Alexander, 39, married Spears in 2004 for 55 hours before divorcing her after a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas. He told two news agencies seventeen years later that Spears’ family persuaded him to call off the wedding. Continue reading to find out what he said to them, as well as what he’s already said about their tragically short marriage.

Jason Alexander’s comments on Britney Spears’ marriage

Spears’ family’s role in their relationship was recently discussed by Alexander in an interview with the Daily Mail. He alleged, “What they did to Britney and me should have rung alarm bells.”

“The men in black poured in, accompanied by her mother and other family members, and forced us to sign paperwork to annul our marriage under duress. We didn’t want the wedding to be canceled.”

“I was misled into signing the annulment by her mother, father, and lawyers,” he subsequently admitted. I was warned that Britney’s career would be harmed as a result of our marriage. I adored her and was a naive teenager who had been trained to trust and respect my elders in the same way she had.

“We were told that if we still loved one other in six months, we could get married in a big white wedding. They held me captive for 30 days so I couldn’t fight the annulment, and then they changed Britney’s phone number so I couldn’t contact her.”

Not long ago, he gave a similar interview to the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story.

He added, “They promised me that if I signed the contracts—the annulment—that they would let Britney and me keep our relationship going.” “And if we felt the same way in six months, they’d give us a proper marriage.”

