Everything is Chaos and Blood in ‘Thirst,’ the third episode of ‘American Horror Story.’

Never say The Muse isn’t persistent; it wants sacrifice in exchange for excellence, and “Thirst” is the most bloody episode of American Horror Story Season 10 yet.

Starting with Episode 2 of Double Feature, Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) has followed in her father Harry’s footsteps and taken the drugs that will make her the best violinist in the world, and as a result, she has begun consuming blood.

Doris (Lily Rabe), a pregnant mother, is understandably upset after discovering Alma drinking a rabbit dry and tries to enlist Harry’s (Finn Wittrock) assistance, but the stress of everything that’s happened, including suspicion from Chief Burleson (Adina Porter), causes her to experience a sharp pain in her womb.

Doris is brought to the hospital and out of the way of Harry and Alma, which is fortunate for her since otherwise we could have had a monster child on our hands!

Given Alma’s newfound love for fresh blood, Harry immediately realizes what she’s done and tries to be parental, despite the fact that it’s all his fault, by warning her not to kill anyone herself so that her small hands stay clean (more on that later).

To keep up with Alma’s never-ending hunger for blood, Harry embarks on multiple solo hunts, one of which results in him getting kidnapped by two meth heads for a fairly nefarious purpose, though he manages to escape unharmed.

Austin Sommers (Evan Peters) and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) are drawn to Harry’s murdering spree and demand, under duress, that he explain why he’s collecting so much blood in containers, and he discloses that Alma has started taking The Muse.

They compel him to pledge not to give her any more medications, and they covertly resolve to break up the couple.

Austin and Belle are doing everything they can to keep the situation under control, but things are spiraling out of hand quicker than they can predict.

In addition to Alma’s bloodlust, they must deal with Harry’s agent, Ursula (Leslie Grossman), who arrives in Provincetown to check on Harry, insults Austin and Belle, and quickly realizes that something nefarious is afoot.

Mickey (Macaulay Culkin) is pressed by Ursula to tell her. This is a condensed version of the information.