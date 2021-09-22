Everything Else You Need to Know About Season 4 from the Showrunner of ‘The Conners’ in a Live Episode

The Conners returns to ABC this fall with the show’s most daring live episode ever. For the Season 4 debut, the group will not only perform live twice, but they will also take live calls from fans.

This publication quoted showrunner Bruce Helford as saying, “It’s a bit of a tightrope walk.” “The fans entered a sweepstakes to be eligible for the live call, but no one knows if they’ll get the video call or not. And we have no idea what they will say when we ask them a few questions. Live television that is truly live!”

Aside from the live episode (the second in the show’s history), the Conners appear to be having a banner year. Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) are planning their wedding, while Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) are dealing with a lot of emotional baggage.

Here’s what Helford had to say about it all, as well as The Conners’ fourth season.

Helford, Bruce: When we started planning the season in June, we sensed a shift in the country’s attitude, a sense that we were approaching a turning point and beginning to feel like we might rejoice. We wanted to equal that intensity while also providing a special gift for our followers. So we went with “live” with the never-before-done-and-possibly-for-a-good-reason twist of doing some “live” phone conversations with the fans during the performance on national television.

Although the tone in some sections of the country has changed since June, we believe that everyone deserves an extra push to create a special episode that is captivating, hilarious, and a bit of a tightrope walk.

BH: It’s massive. Because we can’t move four cameras fast enough from scene to scene, we have twelve cameras on the stage floor instead of four; actors rushing about like crazy during the show changing clothing and dash to their next scene; two trucks dedicated to broadcasting the show. This is a condensed version of the information.