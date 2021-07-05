Everything Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Have Said About Dating on Their Show “Sex/Life”

Sex/Life on Netflix tells the story of Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a suburban mother of two whose life is flipped upside down when her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) reappears in her life. Billie, who is married to Cooper (Mike Vogel) and is straight-laced, must choose between her marriage, her passion, and herself.

To say the least, the sexual chemistry between Billie and her male co-stars is explosive, but the tension between Billie and Brad has everyone hot and bothered.

Shahi and Demos are dating in real life, and their on-screen chemistry is so convincing to fans.

It’s unclear when the couple started dating, although it’s thought they met on the set of Sex/Life.

The first sign that Shahi and Demos were dating came in the New Year of 2021, when Shahi posted a selfie of the two of them together on Instagram.

Shahi announced the couple were dating on January 10, 2021, when she posted a selfie of herself enjoying her birthday with the caption: “Time to rejoice. Thank you for making it so special, my love @adam demos.”

Demos replied on Instagram, posting a snapshot of himself and Shahi with the remark, “Happy bday my baby.” I f*#kin adore you; you’re my entire world.”

