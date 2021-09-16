Everyone is wondering why ‘The Bodyguard’ is being remade.

The Bodyguard, a classic 1992 romantic thriller starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is getting a remake, and many moviegoers are baffled as to why.

Warner Bros. has picked Tony-nominated playwright Matthew Lopez to develop a script for the project, which is still in its early stages.

The soundtrack to the 1992 film, which includes Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” is one of the best-selling film soundtracks of all time.

According to Variety, the film, which grossed more than $400 million worldwide, is scheduled to be “reimagined,” with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson or Channing Tatum and Cardi B being mentioned as possible leading actors.

However, many people are questioning whether a remake is required in light of the news.

“In The Bodyguard, a nonsense picture with a threadbare script that we remember only because it captures Whitney Houston at the ultimate, blazing supernova apex of her career, there is nothing worth duplicating. Why bother if you can’t remake Whitney Houston?” Guy Lodge, a film reviewer, expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

“Maybe… if John Legend is the singer and Charlize Theron is the bodyguard,” tweeted journalist Elie Mystal. Maybe. But I’m still not convinced.”

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Stop recreating the classics.” “There is no need for a remake of The Bodyguard.”

Another Twitter user called the remake a “terrible idea,” adding, “Hollywood’s refusal to invest in new talent and generate new ideas at this stage is simply sloth.”

“This is about to star Camila Cabello and Bradley Cooper,” writer Kirk A. Moore teased.

“Can we just NOT!” wrote another user. No one requested this…why tamper with perfection!?”

The announcement of the remake comes as a biopic about Houston, who passed away in 2012, is planned to be released in December 2022.

