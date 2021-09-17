‘Everyone is talking about Jamie,’ says the narrator. Dragging Up in His Sixties stars Richard E Grant.

Richard E Grant, who starred in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Withnail and I, and the latest Loki, plays drag queen Loco Chanelle in the new Amazon Prime Video film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which means the actor had to learn how to wear drag for the first time at the age of 63.

The performer had to do a number of firsts in this film. Grant dons a northern English accent for the first time, sings onscreen for the first time, and, of course, dons a wig, shoes, and dress to become the drag mentor for main character Jamie New in the film, which is based on a British West End musical (Max Harwood).

The actor stated to This website that when it came to drag, he studied from the finest. He admitted, “I shamelessly watched RuPaul’s Drag Race’s [then]11 series in three weeks.” “I binge-watched it and decided that it was the best drag school I could find online. That was the extent of my preparation.”

Loco’s look was perfected over the course of two months of trying on several costumes. The wig, which Grant described as a “old Margaret Thatcher type Folies Bergère appearance,” was the key to it all, he claimed.

The show’s hair team, on the other hand, did not settle on this style right away. He explained, “At one point, it was a sort of Liza Minnelli-like crop, and I thought, ‘no, I can’t hide behind that.'” As a result, I was really delighted that the largest wig they could locate was the one that made me 6’8″ tall in heels.”

Overall, he compared getting into drag to “being a type of classic old Ferrari turning up in Monte Carlo for that 60-second pit stop, where everyone’s hands are on deck.” “I came in as a crock and left as Loco Chanelle.”

While the costume team for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie worked on Grant’s look, he worked on his accent with his voice coach wife Joan Washington, who passed away between the time this website conducted this interview with the actor and the publication of Jamie.

Grant talks with a northern English accent in the film, notably that of Sheffield, where the action takes place. Fortunately, his wife is an expert in this field.