Everyone is saying “Aww” after seeing a video of a baby snuggled next to a sleeping puppy.

Millions of people have shared adorable footage of a newborn infant fast asleep next to his dozing puppy friend on social media.

The small boy can be seen swaddled up with his eyes closed alongside his pint-sized canine friend in a video shared to the TikTok account fordandpalmer.

The caption reads, “We finally got eight hours of sleep.” “It took me only two days to get it, but whatever.”

The film, which has already racked up over 6.7 million views on social media and can be viewed here, is essential watching for new parents and dog lovers alike.

The clip serves as a cherished recall of many of those cute early days as a dog owner looking after a puppy canine, as well as a loving reminder of the challenges and tribulations involved with newborns.

For many, the film also demonstrated the powerful ties that children often form with their pets, even at such a young age, as well as the importance of having dogs and other animals in the family home.

The clip, more than anything, provided some much-needed relief from the outside concerns of the world, with many others just writing “aww” in the comments area.

Some, like Chelsea Tapia, were astounded by the poster’s ability to effectively balance the demands of a small child with a new pet. She extolled, “You have a newborn and a puppy.” “May your soul and vitality be blessed.” “Girl, idk how u handle a baby and a puppy at the same time, the energy,” Irene agreed.

After watching the video, K I Y A H declared the very cute duo “lifelong best buddies.” “They are going to be closest friends growing up together,” C affirmed.

Others, like Gabby, were enthralled by what they witnessed. “Can you tell me how many times I’ve seen this? She laughed, “No one will ever know.” Candace Rebecca wrote, “I’ve seen this so many times.” “With all the cuteness, I just can’t.”

@fordandpalmer

We eventually managed to get 8 hours of sleep…… It just took two days to arrive, but who cares! #puppiesoftiktok #sleepingbeauty #babiesoftiktok #teamnosleep Lyn Lapid’s “In My Mind”

Some viewers were left feeling a touch melancholy after seeing the clip. "By watching, I became pregnant."