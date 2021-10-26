Everyone is eliminated in the first round of ‘The Voice’ 2021.

The Knockouts of The Voice 2021 is currently airing on NBC, and the first episode saw four contestants removed.

Contestants from Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton all advanced to the live play-offs. After being eliminated, two participants were given a second chance by being stolen by another coach.

Here’s what happened in the first round of Knockouts, as well as who will compete in the second round tonight (Tuesday, October 26).

Who was the first person to be eliminated from The Voice 2021’s first Knockout?

The inaugural Knockout, which broadcast on NBC on Monday, October 25th, had 12 contestants competing in six rounds:

Wendy Moten takes against Jonathan Mouton in the first round (Team Blake)

Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” was the inspiration for this song.

Wendy Mouton was the winner.

Was the loser kidnapped by another coach? : (after performing “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash)

Jonathan Mouton has been eliminated from the competition.

Raquel Trinidad vs. Katie Rae in the second round (Team Ariana)

“Valerie” is a song written by The Zutons.

Raquel Trinidad was the winner.

Was Loser stolen by another coach? : Yes, Kelly Clarkson stole it (after performing “Hold On to Me” by Lauren Daigle)

Gymani vs. Kinsey Rose in the third round (Team Kelly)

“Pillowtalk” is a song written by Zayn Malik.

Gymani was the winner.

Was the loser kidnapped by another coach? : No (after performing Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine”).

Kinsey Rose has been eliminated from the competition.

Joshua Vacanti vs. Sabrina Dias in the fourth round (Team Legend)

“Falling” is a song written by Harry Styles.

Joshua Vacanti was the winner.

Was the loser kidnapped by another coach? : (after performing “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran)

Sabrina Dias has been eliminated from the competition.

Libianca vs. Hailey Green in the fifth round (Team Blake)

Billie Eilish’s original song is “Everything I Wanted.”

Libianca was the winner.

Was the loser kidnapped by another coach? : No (after Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country”)

Hailey Green has been eliminated from the competition.

Sixth round: Holly Forbes vs. Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” was the inspiration for this song.

The winner is a young lady named Tom.

Was the loser kidnapped by another coach? : Yes, Ariana Grande snatched it (after performing “Superstar” by The Carpenters) In the second round of Knockouts, who will be competing? David Vogel vs. Ryleigh Plank, Team Ariana Brittany Bree vs. Samuel Harness (Team Legend) The Cunningham Sisters vs. Hailey Mia, Team Kelly The third round of Knockouts is still to come. The line-up for the third round on Monday, November 1 is still being finalized, however the following competitors will compete: Jeremy Rosado and Xavier Cornell are on Team Kelly. Jershika is the team’s legend. This is a condensed version of the information.