Everyone goes nuts when they see a video of a duck running in the New York City Marathon.

On social media, a video of a duck competing in this year’s New York City marathon has been quacking up animal fans.

Wrinkle the Duck was filmed pounding the pavement as part of the 26.2-mile race and uploaded to TikTok, where it quickly gained a following.

Wrinkle can be seen racing with the contestants in the video, with her human caregivers cheering her on from the sidelines.

The movie then turns to a shot of the feathered bird racing toward the camera in a pair of duck sneakers that appear to be custom-made.

Wrinkle, eager to capitalize on the attention, lets out a small quack before continuing on her journey.

You may watch the video here.

#nycmarathon #runner #duck #wrinkletheduck #foryou I ran the New York Marathon Due to the epidemic, the New York City Marathon was canceled in 2020, but it was resurrected this year for its 50th anniversary.

Peres Jepchirchir, a Kenyan runner, made history this year by becoming the first Olympic gold medalist to also win the New York City Marathon.

However, it was the sight of a duck competing in the race that drew the attention of many animal enthusiasts across the world, with Wrinkle’s TikTok video garnering more than 2.6 million views in less than 24 hours.

Despite the fact that Wrinkle most certainly didn’t finish the race because no official time was recorded online, the duck received appreciation from a large number of fans, including some celebrities.

“If you can do this, anyone can,” Chelsea Handler wrote in response to the video, while Peloton encouraged Wrinkle to organize her own “20 minute hip hop waddle” session.

“This duck is more athletic than I am,” TV personality Tammy Ly said, while the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL dubbed Wrinkle a “famous duck” for her achievements.

“Someone put the Rocky theme over this,” actor Ethan Trace asked, and Adidas responded by saying they were “sending this to our design team to petition for a new duck shoe range.”

