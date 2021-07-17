Every Year’s Highest Grossing Film Since 2000

Oscar nominations and critical praise are nice, but for many producers, the most significant measure is how much money the film makes.

Box office figures provide insight into how a film is received in popular culture.

This website lists the highest-grossing movies in each year of this century, based on combined international box office data from The Numbers.

Mission: Impossible 2 ($13,323,140,197) is a sequel to Mission: Impossible. 2h 3m Action/Thriller, 2000

Ethan Hunt, a secret spy, travels to Sydney in search of the genetically mutated Chimera virus.

“Your skull may demand more content, but your eyes will feast on the fantastic action sequences,” said Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ($15,454,624,629) is a fantasy/adventure film released in 2001. It runs about 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Harry Potter, a young orphan, discovers he is a wizard and is asked to enroll at Hogwarts, where he enters a magical world.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone adapts its source material authentically while reducing the novel’s bloated narrative into an involving—and often downright exciting—big-screen magical caper,” according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

The Two Towers ($16,798,024,955) is the sequel to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. 3h 43m Fantasy/Adventure, 2002

As the two hobbits approach Mordor with the suspect Gollum, Saruman begins an assault from his kingdom.

“The Two Towers blends stunning action with heartfelt storytelling, leaving fans both totally satisfied and hungry for the final chapter,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

The Return of the King ($17,829,856,828) is the sequel to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. 4h 11m 2003 Fantasy/Adventure

To divert Sauron’s attention away from the two brave hobbits, the erstwhile Fellowship led the World of Men against Sauron’s army.

“Visually magnificent and emotionally compelling, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is a dramatic and gratifying end to a brilliant trilogy,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Shrek 2 ($19,065,247,431) is a 2004 family/comedy film that runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Fiona’s parents, the rulers of Far Far Away, extend an invitation to the newlyweds, but the king takes a dislike to Shrek right away.

“It may not be as new as the first, but timely humor and colorful secondary characters make Shrek 2 a winner in its own right,” said Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ($18,344,149,172) is a fantasy/adventure film released in 2005. It runs for 2 hours and 37 minutes.

This is only a brief For More Please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/highest-grossing-movie-every-year-since-2000-1608522