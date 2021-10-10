Every Top-100 ‘Greatest Songs’ hit has been removed from Rolling Stone’s list.

The tunes listed below all made the top 100 when Rolling Stone magazine initially published its list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in December 2014.

However, numerous placements were eliminated or left out entirely in a September 2021 upgrade.

Although this year’s list is more diversified, with entries from hip-hop, modern country, indie rock, reggae, R&B, and Latin music, critics still see it as an example of cultural domination because, with the exception of a few Spanish-language songs, all entries are in English and from Western culture.

These are the songs that were removed from Rolling Stone magazine’s top 100 “Greatest Songs” list.

The Who’s “My Generation” (1965)

221 in the negative (from 11 to 232)

Despite the fact that the English rock band was severely degraded, “My Generation,” with its young revolt slogans, remains one of their most well-known songs. Pete Townshend, who was 22 at the time, wrote the song in 1965.

The Clash’s “London Calling” (1979)

minus 128 (15 to 143)

The Clash released “London Calling,” the namesake single from their third studio album, three years after punk first gained popularity. Its lyrics portray the societal upheaval brought on by rising unemployment, street rioting, and racial conflict in the United Kingdom.

Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” (1968)

“Purple Haze,” Jimi Hendrix’s hallmark song and one of the best guitar songs ever written, is down 233 (from 17 to 250). Hendrix claimed that the song’s title was inspired by a science-fiction story called Night of Light by Philip José Farmer, which he had read. Purple haze is a term used in the novel to explain how the sun affects the planet’s inhabitants.

Chuck Berry’s “Maybellene” (1955)

Berry’s first single and first hit, down 84 (from 18 to 101). A hot rod race and a failing relationship are the subjects of the rock ‘n’ roll song.

The Beatles’ “Let It Be” (1969)

101 steps down (from 20 to 121)

Last year, during an interview with James Corden, Paul McCartney stated that his mother, Mary, was the inspiration for the song: “In the 1960s, I had a dream in which my mother, who had died, came to me in a dream and reassured me, saying, ‘It’ll be OK.’ Allow it to be…” The Impressions’ “People Get Ready” (2003)Down 98 (from 24 to. This is a condensed version of the information.