Every time they go out, the dog gives the man a thank-you hug, and the internet is enthralled.

People adore their dogs, and happily, this affection is reciprocated.

And one TikTok dog has exemplified this with her endearing habit of hugging her owner whenever they leave the house.

A man walks down a corridor in an apartment building in the video, which was published to the app by an account called Lunatheminicockapoo.

“Every time we go out, my dog offers me a thank you hug,” says text overlaid on the video, which has 4.2 million views.

Luna, a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle, jumps up onto her hind legs and wraps her front paws around the man’s body in a hug-like motion as the two approach the elevator.

The lovely video, which you can watch here, is titled: “It’s the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen!! [emoji of a sad face][emoji of a crying face]#tiktokdogs.” Since it was shared on October 30, the video has gotten a lot of attention, with over 632,000 likes.

In addition, about 3,700 people have left comments on the video, expressing their feelings on it.

@lunatheminicockapoo

