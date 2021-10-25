Every time she leaves the room, a woman discovers her dog is sneakily drinking her coffee.

In a recent viral video that has been viewed by over 16.2 million times, a woman’s hunch that her dog was discreetly drinking her coffee was validated.

The pet owner can be seen sitting in her living room in a video submitted to TikTok by a woman named Chloe, also known on the platform as Chloealiya1.

“I have a strong suspicion that my dog sips my coffee every time I leave the room,” she says to the camera.

She then takes her short-haired Dachshund and sits him on the sofa next to her coffee mug on a side table.

“All right, I’m leaving. I’m going to leave you here. “I’ll be back,” she promises the small dog.

The pet can then be seen looking around the room, as a circus-style instrumental plays, as if trying to figure out what is going on.

The cute dog gets onto the arm of the sofa once the door has closed and it appears that the coast is clear, before reaching down to use his tongue to drink up some of the coffee.

Since it was posted on October 22, the humorous video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention on the app, with 2.8 million likes and 112,500 shares.

Many people took to social media to express their surprise at the sly dog’s deeds.

“Y’all act like she’s feeding her dog coffee every day,” Kendrah Mussel commented on TikTok. “She didn’t even know what was happening to the coffee before this.”

Another person, Itsmemeaux, remarked, “So you’ve been drinking dog spit the whole time.” If that happened to me, I’d be spitting, weeping, throwing up, and hallucinating.” “He made sure he heard the door close first!” Scarlett wrote alongside a string of laughing-face emojis.

"You've been drinking that after?" Alex inquired. "He actually looked about like "well shii… don't mind if I do," Ana 3 noticed." "He's addicted, look at his eyes," Isaiah Zeah Iamgru said. "Large ingestions of caffeine can be lethal to dogs and cats, especially if no treatment is given," Austin Rook explained.