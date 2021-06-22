Every Time Paul Rudd Played Conan O’Brien with the “Mac and Me” Joke

On TBS, Conan is coming to a close with a series of farewell shows honoring the show. As a result, Paul Rudd had to show up one last time to convince Conan O’Brien to show a scene from the infamous 1988 film Mac and Me.

Since 2004, when he appeared on the show to discuss his involvement in the Friends finale, the Ant-Man actor has been teasing Conan with a specific clip from the film, in which a boy in a wheelchair falls off a cliff and into some water.

Rudd and Conan have been involved in an on-air war of wits for years, with Rudd saying that he will not play the tape this time, only to display it again. The projects Rudd is promoting have varied over time, and the clip has undergone some changes, but it is still one of the longest-running segments in late-night television history.

Every time Paul Rudd has played the Mac and Me joke on Conan O’Brien, he has gotten away with it.

6th of February, 2004

Rudd and O’Brien were 32 and 39 years old when the prank was initially perpetrated, and the former was promoting the highly anticipated final episode of Friends on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. He starts the prank by claiming that despite the finale being one of television’s best-kept secrets at the time, he had not realized it and had brought a tape.

“Actors often say to you, ‘I brought a clip,’ and that’s not true, we don’t really have clips and bring them along, but this time I did, I brought it to you,” Rudd remarked before showing the tape for the first time.

O’Brien appears to be in on the joke the first time around, but this would change in later iterations.

10th of August, 2005

When Rudd was on the show to promote The 40-Year-Old Virgin, he pulled the trick again. O’Brien wonders aloud, “Will I never learn with you?”

28th of April, 2006

Rudd was up next, performing on Broadway in the drama Three Days of Rain. Following the Mac. This is a condensed version of the information.