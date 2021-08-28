Every State’s Best Mini-Golf.

The Ladies’ Putting Club of St. Andrews established mini-golf in 1867 in St. Andrews, Scotland. The members-only putting green was established with the tradition that it was “improper for a lady to take the club back past their shoulder,” which was built for the delight of the club. Similar putting courses began to spring up all over the country and the world as a result of its success.

Although it is now socially acceptable for a woman to swing a golf club as high and wide as she wants, mini-golf remains popular. In fact, it has only risen in popularity, especially as a date night or family activity. According to Front Office Sports, over 130 million people take up a mini putter each year, making it a $1 billion industry in the United States alone.

Stacker developed a list of the greatest mini-golf courses in each state to commemorate the game’s lasting popularity. To do so, we looked through Tripadvisor reviews and ratings to find the top mini-golf in each state and Washington, D.C. Because there are no mini-golf courses in Alaska on Tripadvisor, it is not included in the list. The best destination was chosen based on the destination’s score out of five and the number of reviews it received.

So keep reading to find out where the best putt putt is in your own backyard!

Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf in Alabama

4.5 out of 5

344 reviews have been written about this product.

The cleanliness, exquisite landscaping, and stunning Gulf Shores setting of Alabama’s greatest mini-golf course have made it a local favorite. Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf features two 18-hole courses—one easy and one difficult—that take you through caves, pirate ships, and a pirate hamlet. The warm weather in the area permits the courses to stay open all year, but hours vary periodically, and full-day play is available for those who don’t want to stop after a round or two.

Glow Putt Mini Golf in Arizona

4.5 out of 5

The total number of reviews is 63.

If regular mini-golf isn’t hard enough for you, go to Glow Putt Mini Golf in Scottsdale, Arizona and play a game or two in the dark. UV lighting is used to illuminate the 18-hole course. This is a condensed version of the information.