Every 'Squid Game' death has been ranked from gruesome to disturbing.

Squid Game, a Netflix K-drama, features 456 cash-strapped participants fighting to the death for a large cash prize. It’s therefore unsurprising that it’s packed of gore and violence.

However, some eliminations are more painful than others, and there are some devastating and surprising twists along the way.

We’ve ranked the most memorable deaths in Squid Game, from the most gruesome to the most disturbing.

**SPOILER ALERT: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD**

Episode 6, “Gganbu” / Episode 7, “VIPs” 6. No. 069 and No. 070Episode 6, “Gganbu” / Episode 7, “VIPs”

While every episode of Squid Game features gruesome jobs and bloody fatalities, Episode 6 is by far the most upsetting (as we’ll discuss further below).

The candidates are first assigned to a room before being instructed to pair up. Due to the unequal number of players at this point, one player will be left without a partner.

Some choose to be strategic and team up with physically powerful or intellectual players, while others see it as a chance to team up with their friends. No. 069 and No. 070, husband and wife, were one such couple.

Despite expecting that the job would require them to fight other couples in order to escape elimination, the players were informed once they entered the arena that they would be fighting each other.

No. 070 (the wife) loses and is shot by the guards after the most heated round of marbles ever played. Her husband No. 069 later commits suicide in the hostel where the players sleep.

Episode 7, “VIPs,” features Mi-nyeo / No. 212 (Kim Joo-ryoung) and Deok-su / No. 101 (Heo Sung-tae).

Although they initially established an alliance (kind of), Mi-nyeo and Deok-su quickly drifted apart when the former began acting as if their relationship was romantic in front of the other players.

Deok-su violently cut ties with Mi-nyeo, believing this to be tactical and not wanting to be the receiver of her affections, and she was left alone as everyone else was coupled up ahead of the marble round.

Rather of being removed on the spot, she survived thanks to a stipulation in the contract, greeting Deok-su when he returned to the dorms.

