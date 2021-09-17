Every Song from Season 3 of ‘Sex Education’ Soundtrack

Sex Education is back, and the soundtrack is great once again. Original songs by Ezra Furman of Sex Education, legendary classics from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and what is likely to be an iconic cover of Peaches’ “F*** the Pain Away” round out the latest series.

Matt Biffa, the Soundtrack Supervisor for Sex Education, spoke to This website about the new series’ music, describing it as “very varied.”

There are some Sex Education Season 3 spoilers ahead.

“I would describe it as incredibly eclectic, especially this season since we have the Nigerian episode, so we have that flavor in there,” he remarked. But, as always, we’re just trying to do the right thing by the characters, and there’s always the overarching message of the show in the back of our thoughts, and what we’ve discovered is that the more we emotionally impact people, the more they respond to topics like Amy’s abuse and stuff like that.

“So, like last season, we discovered that Sharon Van Etten’s song “Seventeen” was by far and away the most popular, and it was just a lucky thing that happened to really express Amy’s journey without being too cheesy about it.

“Description of the audio is a challenging task. What’s the best way to summarize it? There’s a lot of it, and it’s all different.”

Ezra Furman, who has been the “voice” of Sex Education over the past three seasons, appears on several tunes.

“I remember the first meeting I had with Ben Taylor, and he and Laurie Nunn had met with Ezra, and they were absolutely convinced that she was the voice of the show because of sort of where she stands in the community and all that, kind of stuff, she sort of straddles a lot of different camps, which is absolutely right for this show, and she’s really emotional,” Biffa reflected.

“I always think of you as a modern-day indie Springsteen, do you know what I’m talking about? She writes lyrics in a certain way.”

Here's a complete list of all of the songs from Season 3 and beyond.