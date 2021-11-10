Every Original Festive Film Streaming This Year on Netflix Christmas Movies 2021

If you want to get into the holiday mood, turn on Netflix and settle in for a night of festive enjoyment with one of the many Christmas movies available right now.

Netflix has created dozens of original Christmas movies for your viewing pleasure; they’re available to stream now and are sure to put you in the festive spirit.

Original Christmas Films on Netflix

Netflix has produced unique Christmas movies that are only available on the streaming service in just six years.

Netflix’s first foray into holiday entertainment was with Bill Murray’s Christmas special, A Very Murray Christmas, in 2015, but since then, the number of holiday films published on the platform has exploded. There are now so many Netflix Christmas movies that they all have crossovers, forming a Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe.

The following is a list of all of the Christmas Netflix originals that are currently accessible, as well as the ten holiday films that have yet to be released in 2021.

2015-2017

A Prince for Christmas

Christmas on the El Camino

Christmas heirlooms

Murray’s Christmas 2018

The Chronicles of Christmas

The Royal Wedding of a Christmas Prince

a five-star holiday

Angela’s Holiday

Switching Princesses

2019 Holiday Calendar

Allow the snow to fallKlaus

Before Christmas, there was a Knight.

The Rush of the Holidays

The Royal Baby2020Operation Christmas Drop: A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Journey with Jingle Jangle

Switched Again: The Princess Switch

Part 2 of The Christmas Chronicles

Christmas Is Just Another Holiday

Crossfire at Christmas

The Claus Clan

Holidate

A Christmas in California

Angela’s Holiday Greetings

Xmas with aliens

Christmas in the Square with Dolly Parton2021 (so far)

Love a lot.

Father Christmas has returned.

Releases by the Claus Family in 2021

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will be released on November 18th.

24 November – Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin Robin

The 24th of November is A Boy Called Christmas.

A Christmas Castle – November 26th

A California Christmas: City Lights – Dec. 16A California Christmas: Single All the Way – Dec. 2David and the Elves – Dec. 6A California Christmas: City Lights – Dec. 16

Christmas with a grumpy face – December 22nd

A Naija Christmas – TBCOther Christmas Movies Available on Netflix1000 Miles from Christmas – Dec. 24A Naija Christmas – TBCOther Christmas Movies Available on Netflix

While Netflix includes a number of original holiday films, if you’re looking for a Christmas classic, the service also has you covered.

Christmas’s self-proclaimed Queen Mariah Carey has a number of holiday specials under her belt at this time, but the outstanding Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas is now available on Netflix.

The touching Christmas Wedding Planner is also available if you’re seeking for a romantic holiday classic. It’s based on the novel Once Upon a Wedding by Margaret Atwood. This is a condensed version of the information.