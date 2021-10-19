Every Millennial Kid Dreamed of Having One of the World’s Most Rare Beanie Babies.

If you were a kid in the late 1990s, you were almost certainly aware of the Beanie Baby phenomenon.

These were not just stuffed animal toys for kids, but highly prized collectibles to be treasured, with plastic tag covers available to maintain them in perfect condition.

The toys, which were made by TY, were frequently in the shape of various animals. Each would have its own name, birthday, and a little poem written on a tag.

TY would frequently “retire” Beanie Babies, meaning they were no longer available for purchase as newer versions hit the stores, adding to the mystique surrounding these basic toys.

If you have a Beanie Baby collection, it’s worth checking to see where they’re at now, since while the entire line may not have been as lucrative as first hoped, there are some rare Beanie Babies that can be worth a lot more than you think.

