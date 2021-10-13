Every Major ‘Squid Game’ Death Was Foreshadowed at the Netflix Show’s Inception.

Squid Game, a gripping K-drama series, has captivated audiences all over the world, with fans clamoring for more episodes after the series’ intriguing open-ended last episode.

456 cash-strapped people compete to the death in a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win a large cash reward of 45.6 billion Korean won on the show.

The captivating series is chock-full of Easter eggs and clues, as well as Korean aspects, that may have been buried in plain sight, including indications regarding some characters’ deaths.

We’ll take a look at some of the key fatalities that have been hinted at throughout the series.

On His Deathbed, Player 001

Gi-hun (contestant No. 456, played by Lee Jung-jae) tries to wake up Il-nam (player No. 001, the old man with a brain tumor played by Oh Young-su) who is laying on a bed in episode 3 (“The Man with the Umbrella”). “I thought you were gone for good,” a relieved Gi-hun exclaims when he sees the old man stir up. The couple meet again in the series finale (“One Lucky Day”), with Gi-hun standing over Il-nam on a bed before the old man breaths his last breath.

Player 218 commits suicide.

Following a majority vote to end the competition in the second episode (“Hell”), the contestants return to their lives and are confronted with the realities of their desperate situations, including Sang-woo (contestant No. 218, played by Park Hae-soo), a securities firm employee with an overwhelming amount of debt who is wanted by police for various investment-related scandals.

Sang-woo attempts to commit himself in his flat before being prevented by the doorbell ringing, with only a business card slid under the door (the same one handed to every contender when they were recruited for the tournament).

Sang-woo goes on to become a contest finalist, reaching the Squid Game round, the competition’s last game. During the game, however, he takes his own life while fighting Gi-hun.

Stabbed to Death, Player No. 067

Sae-byeok (player No. 067, a North Korean defector played by HoYeon Jung) meets with a North Korean broker whom she has been paying to assist her. This is a condensed version of the information.