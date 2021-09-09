Every Iconic Star in Netflix’s New Comedy Movie “Don’t Look Up”

The first trailer for Adam McKay’s new film Don’t Look Up has been posted on Netflix, and it features more A-listers than you could imagine.

The film is a sci-fi black comedy about two low-level astronomers who try to warn mankind about an oncoming comet that will destroy the planet.

It will have a limited theatrical debut in December before being released on Netflix a few months later. The film’s cast includes a number of well-known actors as well as Oscar winners. Here’s a list of everyone who appeared in the new trailer, as well as everyone else who is expected to appear in the film.

Stars seen in the trailer for Don’t Look Up

Dr. Randall Mindy and Dr. Kate Dibiasky, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively, are the leading characters in this film. Their protagonists find that a comet is about to destroy Earth, and they are entrusted with embarking on a media tour to warn everyone.

President Janie Orlean is played by Meryl Streep, who wears a MAGA-style hat with the words “Don’t Look Up” on it, while Jonah Hill portrays a member of her staff who also happens to be her son.

Scott Mescudi, nicknamed Kid Cudi, and Ariana Grande both have minor roles in the film and are seen becoming close to each other. Timothé Chalamet, who plays Yule and wears his sideways baseball cap, is likewise a young star.

Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) appears in the film wearing prosthetics, Ron Perlman portrays an astronaut, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry play news anchors, and Rob Morgan plays a scientist who assists Lawrence and DiCaprio in their quest.

The film is directed by Adam McKay, who also co-wrote the script with David Sirota. McKay is best known for his work on The Big Short and Vice, but he also directed Anchorman and Step Brothers, as the teaser reminds us.

